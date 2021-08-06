‘The Suicide Squad’ Online Streaming: How to Get Free Access to the Film

The Suicide Squad is a new DC film about a group of supervillains who are compelled to do difficult missions. Many comic fans have great hopes for this version from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, after the original version of Suicide Squad in 2016 was widely seen as a creative disaster.

Those fans will be able to view the new film for themselves shortly, as it is currently in theaters in the United States, after its release in other territories in July.

Because the picture is a Warner Bros. release, HBO Max customers will be able to see it for free online for a short time, as the streaming service will be playing all WB films on the day they hit theaters in the United States for the entire year of 2021.

Those intending to watch The Suicide Squad as part of an HBO Max free trial will be disappointed. Around the same time as Wonder Woman 1984 arrived on the streaming service, they removed their free trial, following in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney+.

That isn’t to say that there isn’t a legal way to see the film using a free trial.

How to watch The Suicide Squad for free on the internet

Despite the fact that HBO Max does not provide a free trial, you can get a trial for the streaming service in another way. HBO Max is available as an add-on for Hulu subscribers.

Despite the fact that HBO Max with Hulu costs the same as it would on its own ($14.99 a month), Hulu offers a seven-day free trial to those who sign up through Hulu.com. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial of its own service.

There is an extra step to view The Suicide Squad or any other Warner Bros. film because those huge films are not available on the Hulu edition of HBO Max. Subscribers must instead go to the HBO Max website or app, choose "sign in," then "sign in with a provider." All you have to do now is login in with your Hulu credentials and you'll be able to watch the whole Hulu repertoire for free.