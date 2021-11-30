The ‘Stripperverse’ and Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike 3’

The third installment of the Magic Mike franchise has been revealed by Warner Bros. and Channing Tatum himself.

Magic Mike, the original film directed by Steven Soderbergh, has already generated a sequel, a live stage show, and a reality TV program, but now the franchise is returning to its roots with a new sequel starring members of the original ensemble.

The tenth anniversary of the first picture will be in 2022. Here’s all we know about the upcoming Magic Mike film so far.

What is the name of the new Magic Mike?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be the title of the forthcoming film, according to Warner Bros. Pictures, which confirmed it to The Washington Newsday.

It’s expected to pick up immediately after the events of Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.

Channing Tatum verified the title by posting a screenshot of the screenplay to his social media accounts. "Well, world, it appears Mike Lane is tapping back in," he wrote.