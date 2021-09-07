The Strenuous Training Regime for MCU Stars Revealed in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is an action-packed, stunt-filled series, which necessitates top physical fitness for its stars. Stars, especially those engaged in the new film Thor: Love and Thunder, are known for sharing their rigorous training routines on the set of their films.

Natalie Portman had already played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films, so this isn’t her first time in the MCU.

She did not, however, return to the franchise for Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment in the hero’s solo journey.

Her comeback has been extensively publicized because she will be reprising her previous role as Mighty Thor, which required her to be in as good of shape as her co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor.

According to Portman, this film made her feel strong for the first time in her life, and it altered the way she felt and even walked.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she commented, “It was a lot of fun.” I worked with a trainer for four months prior to filming and, of course, throughout production.

“We did a lot of weight training and protein shakes—heavyweight training that I’d never done before. Of course, I’ve never set out to gain weight. It was really physical, so there was a lot of agility and muscle training.”

Mighty Thor, who possesses all of Thor’s might, including his prized hammer, requires strength and agility to play.

But, as his trainer Luke Zocchi recently revealed, Hemsworth was no slouch when it comes to training.

According to Insider, Zocchi’s regimen does not rely heavily on protein powders, but rather requires Hemsworth to consume 4,500 calories per day and engage in a regular exercise routine in order to bulk up for his role.

“It’s more vital to eat nutritious food and have a calorie surplus… Protein drinks and creatine may seem to make a great effect, but they only account for roughly 5% of the total… To generate results, it’s all about nailing the fundamentals and sticking to the plan.”

