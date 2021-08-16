The Strange Feud Between Bob Saget and the Band Car Seat Headrest Causes Confusion.

Bob Saget has apologized to Twitter users who were perplexed as to why they had been blocked by the comedian.

On Monday morning, the Full House star resorted to social media to address the unusual issue, telling his 2.2 million followers that he only let “good stuff in” and that any negative mention of his name was blocked.

“Please accept my apologies to everyone I’ve blocked throughout the years. I’m only able to let good things in. I’d block myself if I could. And giving my best to @carseatheadrest,” the 65-year-old tweeted.

Car Seat Headrest is a Seattle-based lo-fi band with whom Saget appears to have a bizarre quarrel.

The band, which has been active since 2010, has a song called “The Ghost of Bob Saget” that contains some unpleasant lyrics about the comic, which could be why he mentioned them in his tweet.

The lyrics are as follows:

The spirit of Bob Saget plagued me last night.

“You’re more or less than a f*****,” he said. So I dressed up and followed him to the hereafter.

But first, outside the 7-Eleven, I gave him a blowjob.

“Bob, you were in a comic my friend @partydogge drew a while ago!” the group replied to Saget. It grew into a complete thing from there.”

Saget was linked to a furry comic called “Asscastle” by Car Seat Headrest, which caused more confusion online.

pic.twitter.com/lCUh3HdZku bob saget

August 16, 2021 — rhys (@brokenbyrds)

Saget’s remark and interaction with the band made him a trending topic on Twitter on Monday morning, as users discussed the strange situation.

One tweet reads, “Desperately need to know everything regarding bob saget’s battle with car seat headrest.”

I’m desperate to learn everything there is to know about Bob Saget’s fight with the car seat headrest. https://t.co/9BAPpGK0bs

— unrelated to the context August 16, 2021 bailey moon (@Baileymoon15)

"The only internet interaction I've ever desired in my life is between," one individual joked.