The Story of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ and How It Almost Didn’t.

When the show originally appeared on television in 1965, America fell in love with it, and it has remained a part of our lives ever since. The narrative of how Charles Schulz’s A Charlie Brown Christmas came to be, on the other hand, is an American classic in and of itself. The narrative of how it almost didn’t happen is also fascinating.

But first and foremost, let’s talk about the basics. The 30-minute Christmas special didn’t come about as a result of a creative impulse. A commercial sponsor wanted to turn the nation’s most popular newspaper cartoon into an animated TV special, so it commissioned it. “We got a call from Coca-Cola,” said Lee Mendelson, the special’s producer. “‘Have you and Mr. Schulz ever considered doing a Charlie Brown show?’ they asked. ‘Absolutely, we’ve been thinking about that,’ I responded, lying. On a Thursday, no less. ‘We have to make a choice on Monday,’ they stated. ‘Could you please offer us a synopsis of the show?’ So I dial Mr. Schulz’s number and tell him, ‘I have both good and bad news for you.’ The good news is that I believe A Charlie Brown Christmas has been sold. The bad news is that we have to write it tomorrow,’ remarked Mendelson.

The creatives got down to business. Schulz gathered Mendelson and famed animator Bill Melendez, drew up a plan, and easily secured the deal. After that, it was all history. The crew had only three months to write a story, record it, develop a music, and build 30,000 animation cells from scratch—all before computer animation.

When the special was over, network execs were not impressed. The laugh track, or lack thereof, was the first issue. It was unthinkable in the 1960s to make a TV comedy without one. Schulz had a higher opinion of viewers: he didn’t believe they needed to be told to laugh at specific times.

Another point of contention was the voice work. Adult performers who pretended to be children were desired by CBS executives. The use of youngsters, according to Schulz, provided the characters additional believability. The jazz soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi was also a source of contention for CBS management. They were concerned that the music was too sophisticated for a children’s program. They were looking for something…younger. CBS execs had similar thoughts. This is a condensed version of the information.