The states with the highest covid death rates in the United States are Florida and Mississippi.

As the United States battles a coronavirus outbreak caused by the Delta variety, Florida and Mississippi are currently the states with the greatest death rates.

According to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the mortality rate in Florida, the third most populous state, has been 1.56 per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, according to the tracker, Mississippi had a fatality rate of 1.25 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Over the last week, Florida has seen an average of 15,462 new cases every day, a rate of 72 per 100,000.

While the state has seen a 34% drop in cases in the last 14 days, the tracker shows that August was the worst month in Florida since the outbreak began.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state had more than 5,721 deaths in August, surpassing the previous monthly high of 5,469 deaths in January—when significantly fewer individuals were vaccinated.

Despite the decrease in instances, the number of daily deaths appears to be growing. Nearly the course of the epidemic, COVID-19 claimed the lives of over 46,000 persons in Florida, the bulk of them were elderly.

Over the last seven days, about 14,900 people have been hospitalized in the state, which has properly immunized around 54 percent of its citizens—a rate of 69 per 100,000 residents.

According to the Times tracker, the number of daily hospitalizations has decreased by 13% in the last 14 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has been vocal in his opposition to certain mitigation measures aimed at slowing the spread of the various pandemic strains.

Mississippi, on the other hand, has averaged more than 2,700 new cases each day over the past seven days, despite having a population of roughly three million people.

Mississippi, like Florida, has seen a drop in new COVID cases during the last two weeks, with a 23 percent decrease, according to the tracker.

Over the past seven days, the state has recorded an average of 1,623 daily hospitalizations, a minor decrease of two percent from the previous two weeks. The hospital system has been severely strained as a result of this.

In the last seven days, the state has averaged roughly 37 daily deaths.