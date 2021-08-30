The states with the fewest COVID-vaccinated nursing home employees include Florida, Louisiana, and Missouri.

According to the Associated Press, Florida, Louisiana, and Missouri have the fewest nursing facility staff workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination rates for nursing facility employees in Florida and Louisiana are also 47 percent, with Missouri barely ahead at 48 percent. Hawaii, on the other hand, has the highest immunization rate among nursing care personnel, at 89 percent.

“If they [workers]don’t want to accept it, that’s great, but don’t work around us.” “We all have underlying diseases here,” said Michael Williams, a nursing home resident at Crestwood Health Care Center in St. Louis, Missouri, who has diabetes and is on renal dialysis.

“They’re out at the casino, rolling the dice,” Williams continued, “but the sad thing is, they’re playing with other people’s lives.”

Missouri’s low immunization rate for nursing home personnel contrasts sharply with the state’s 82 percent vaccination rate for residents. In the United States, an average of 83 percent of nursing home residents are immunized.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Officials have a difficult task in getting all Missouri nursing care personnel immunized, since just about half have received the vaccines.

Some employees have already resigned in protest of the order. The Biden administration said earlier this month that it would compel nursing home personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of continuing to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments—funding that nearly all skilled nursing homes rely on. The plan’s specifics, however, have yet to be revealed.

Prime Healthcare Management, which owns and manages seven nursing homes in outstate Missouri, is led by Joseph Shafer. Georgian Gardens in Potosi and Buffalo Prairie Center in Buffalo both have one of the lowest immunization rates in the state, with only 11 percent of their workers vaccinated.

According to Shafer, the average staff immunization rate across all seven locations is 35 percent. The percentage of people who live there is 87 percent.

As of August 15, data evaluated by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed that 20 sites statewide had staff vaccination rates of fewer than 20%. Concerns over data quality led to the exclusion of 47 institutions from the analysis, out of a total of 515 that reported that week.

The Post-Dispatch attempted to contact several of the nursing homes with the lowest rates, but they did not respond. Even. This is a condensed version of the information.