The star of ‘Selling Sunset’ offers advice on how to increase the value of your home.

Fans of the Netflix show Selling Sunset will be treated to the aesthetic joy of watching one lavish California mansion after another as they watch a new crop of office drama on the show’s newly released fourth season.

On the binge-worthy series, dollar signs in the millions are constantly flashed up, displaying the eye-watering price tags for an array of glossy hilltop houses dotted around Los Angeles’ most elite areas.

The unpleasant tumble back to reality can rapidly set in once the end credits have played and the lights in the lounge have been switched back on, as you notice the peeling paint on your walls and hear your creaky floorboards.

While the multi-million dollar homes on offer are out of reach for the vast majority of viewers, many of the strategies employed by the cast of glamorous real estate agents to increase the value of a home may be replicated by all homeowners.

Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, sat down with The Washington Newsday to discuss how to make your simple home appealing to a potential buyer when you’re ready to put it on the market.

First impressions are crucial.

According to Oppenheim, a little TLC might add tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars to the worth of one’s home.

“I believe that sellers consistently underestimate the value of a first impression, or any impression for that matter,” he remarked. “I don’t think they realize how critical it is for their home to be presented in its finest light—and this is true for everyone.”

“I believe that on a $10 million home, developers make mistakes.” They’ll save money on staging, artwork, plants, rugs, lamps, and hygiene by cutting corners on landscaping, lighting, and some finishing.

“Selling a house is similar to selling a car, artwork, or jewelry. Would you purchase a diamond ring that has not been polished? Would you want to buy a piece of art that has stains on it and isn’t being displayed properly on a wall? Would you want to buy a car that was filthy inside and had stains? No!” He went on to say: “Some. This is a condensed version of the information.