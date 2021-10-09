The ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix isn’t misogynistic—why. here’s

Squid Game, Netflix’s dystopian survival K-drama, has piqued the interest of viewers all over the world, but it has also come under fire for its “misogynistic” premise.

Some viewers have expressed dissatisfaction with the show’s portrayal of women, citing Mi-(Kim nyeo’s Joo-ryoung) relationship with criminal Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae), Sang-(Park woo’s Hae-soo) aversion to accepting female teammates, and the VIPs’ use of naked women as objects.

As one fan put it: “”The more I play Squid Game, the more misogynistic it becomes,” one user tweeted, while another commented, “They’re misogynistic as hell!” Why do they think women are jerks?” Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, has categorically disputed these charges, telling Hankook Ilbo that the behavior portrayed is how he envisaged characters reacting “in the worst situation.” According to him, the show is a “allegory or fable about modern capitalist society,” and “[the story]aimed to portray the behaviors of someone who can do anything (to survive) in an extreme scenario.” Others defended the Netflix show, arguing that it is focused on “creating realistic [female]characters” and that the sexist components are meant to highlight rather than propagate negative societal beliefs.

Here’s why Squid Game isn’t sexist; instead, it’s a disturbing exploration of the human condition, complete with fully developed female characters.

The candidates are sexist – the game isn’tAmong the 456 initial contestants, it’s mostly Sang-woo (No. 218) and Deok-su (No. 101) who are dismissive of female contestants, excluding them from their teams before they even know what the game includes.

This strategy of excluding women, on the other hand, never gives anyone a meaningful advantage. Despite some of the male participants’ sexist and outmoded ideas, the women repeatedly demonstrate that they are just as capable as — if not more capable than — their male counterparts.

While Sang-woo and Deok-su claim the female contestants are weak, five of the six games (Red Light, Green Light, Honeycomb, Marbles, Glass Stepping Stones, and Squid Game) are based on talent, agility, and luck. Even in the Tug of War round, their claim about physical strength is disproved, as a team made up of three young ladies and an elderly man defeated an all-male opponent by employing a creative strategy.

