The Spencer Family Tree: Who Are Princess Diana’s Parents?

In Spencer, Kristen Stewart plays a troubled and alienated Princess Diana, who spends three nights during Christmas at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, which was only a stone’s throw away from her family’s home.

After reaching what appears to be her breaking point, Diana, Princess of Wales, crashes into her abandoned and now forlorn childhood house in Spencer. Diana also grabs a scarecrow’s jacket from the home’s grounds and swears to have it cleaned and repaired, ultimately serving as a link to her past.

Spencer focuses on Diana’s personal problems and tense relationships with the British royal family and her husband, Prince Charles, in the Pablo Larran film. The Washington Newsday has everything you need to know about Princess Diana, her parents, and her extended family, with Spencer now in theaters.

Diana On July 1, 1961, Frances Spencer was born to John Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Frances Spencer, Viscountess Althorp (née Roche).

Sarah, Jane, and Charles Spencer were her three siblings, and she was the fourth of five children. Her brother John died one year before she was born, shortly after birth.

For countless generations, the Spencers have been a part of British nobility. The Earls of Spencer, on her father’s side, extend back to the 18th century, with John Spencer, 1st Earl Spencer, born in 1734.

With Diana’s seven-times-removed great grandpa, Charles Spencer, 3rd Earl Spencer, the husband of Anne Churchill, Winston Churchill’s five-times-removed great grandmother, the Spencers are also linked to the Churchill line.

Maurice, Diana’s maternal grandfather, was a personal friend of King George VI, and Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy, was a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The Queen, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, and Princess Anne all attended the wedding of Diana’s father, John Spencer, and her mother, Frances Roche, in 1954.

She grew raised in Park House, on the Sandringham Estate, with the British royal family frequently vacationing at neighboring Sandringham House, and she spent her childhood playing with the queen’s children.

