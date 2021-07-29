The ‘South Park’ creators are attempting to purchase Casa Bonita.

South Park’s founders have lent their support to a campaign to save a renowned Colorado eatery.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have begun the process of trying to buy Casa Bonita, a local landmark that was once memorably featured on their show.

“We wish to purchase Casa Bonita and properly care for it. Parker told The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant in Denver has been shuttered for more than a year, with people attempting to save the “cultural and historic icon” after its owners filed for bankruptcy.

“We are absolutely trying to acquire it,” he continued. We’ll do everything we can to help. We want to make it proper and incredible.”

Fans of South Park may recall the well-known 2003 episode in which Kyle’s character enjoys a Mexican-themed birthday party at the restaurant, which was based on the crew’s childhood visits.

It was also mentioned several times on the show and was featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

Casa Bonita, which has an arcade, a cave, and a waterfall with cliff divers, first opened its doors in 1974.

Summit Family Restaurants, the present owners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona in April, and the sale has been put on hold pending the outcome of the court procedures.

Parker discussed some of the upcoming adjustments.

He explained, “We started talking about the modifications we’re going to make, especially with the cuisine.” “We’re going to prepare some seriously delicious cuisine. I was already planning how I was going to expand Black Bart’s Cave.”

“It’s simply sitting there,” he added. It’s a pain. When it was announced that Casa Bonita would be closing, we declared, “We’re going to buy it.” And I felt like it was my life’s best achievement.”

Through GoFundMe, locals have raised nearly $70,000 to rescue the restaurant.

The campaign states, “We are a group of Denver residents that adore Casa Bonita and are concerned about its future.” “Casa Bonita is a cultural and historic landmark, as well as a. This is a condensed version of the information.