The Soundtrack to Netflix’s Documentary Series “Cocaine Cowboys” includes all of the songs from the series.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is based on the true story of Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, two high school dropouts who rose to become the kingpins of a billion-dollar cocaine organization before falling from grace.

Billy Corben directed Cocaine Cowboys in 2006, Cocaine Cowboys 2 in 2008, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Next Generation in 2014. Reloaded features a standout music to complement the story of Willy and Sal, as is customary.

The music is broken down episode by episode on this page, including the catchy theme song by American rapper and singer Pitbull.

The entire soundtrack of ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami.’ Theme song for the Cocaine Cowboys

Pitbull wrote and performed the documentary series’ theme song, “Bloodsport,” which plays while the opening credits roll.

Because the song has yet to be formally published and does not appear on any of his other albums, it is possible that it was written particularly for Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami.

Pitbull raps about cocaine in the song, saying things like, “I’ve been called all kinds of names/Like Perico, Yayo, Snow, Blow, and Kane” and “I’ve been processed, packaged, delivered in bricks/I’ve been cut, cooked, chopped, and whipped.”

According to Insider, the song was scheduled to be featured in Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded, a 2014 film that included video and unseen interviews that were not included in the original 2006 documentary.

“I felt the song was brilliant,” creator Billy Corben told Insider. Everything is seen through the lens of cocaine. He adopts the voice of cocaine and speaks in the first person about it, which I thought was extremely clever.”

Willy and Sal (Episode 1)

Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, two high school classmates from humble beginnings who rise to the pinnacle of Miami’s drug trade, are introduced in the first episode of Cocaine Cowboys.

The following songs are featured in Episode 1:

La Charanga 76’s “We Are Family (Somos Familia)” Episode 2 of The Gibson Brothers’ “Cuba” – 75 Tons

Willy and Sal elude capture and incarceration in episode two, even dabbling in the LA drug trade.

Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” Inner Circle’s “Bad Boys,” and Edvard Hagerup’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” This is a condensed version of the information.