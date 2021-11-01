The Soundtrack to ‘Last Night in Soho’ includes every song that appears in the film.

Let it not be claimed that Last Night in Soho lacks a fantastic music.

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller is set in both the present day and the 1960s, but the soundtrack is largely from the later.

The film’s soundtrack includes a number of 1960s hits and songs performed by Anya Taylor-Joy, in addition to Steven Price’s instrumental music.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the songs featured in the film.

Last Night in Soho has which 1960s hits?

Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a fashion student, is enamored with the 1960s and enjoys everything about it, including the clothes, hair, and music.

When she’s out and about, she listens to the tunes her family grew her on via Spotify, which she received as a present from her grandma.

Eloise is so infatuated with the era that when she sees aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) in her dreams, she does everything she can to imitate her, and songs from the 1960s dominate both time periods.

The following is the complete list of 1960s hits featured in the film:

Peter & Gordon’s A World Without Love

Dusty Springfield’s “Wishin’ and Hopin'”

The Searchers’ Don’t Throw Your Love Away

The John Barry Orchestra’s Beat Girl

The Kinks have left me star-struck.

Cilla Black’s song You’re My World

The Graham Bond Organisation’s Wade in the Water (Live at Klooks Kleek)

James Ray's "I've Got My Mind Set on You"
The Who's Heat Wave
Sandie Shaw's Puppet on a String
The Walker Brothers' Land of 1000 Dances
R. Dean Taylor's There's a Ghost in My House
Sandie Shaw's "There's Always Something There to Remind Me"
Barry Ryan's Eloise
Cilla Black's Anyone Who Had a Heart
Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick, and Titch perform Last Night in Soho.

Despite the fact that "Happy House" by Siouxsie and the Banshees was released in 1980, Wright felt it would fit a scene in which Eloise and her pals are having a Halloween party.

What are the new tracks on Last Night in Soho?

