The Smith Family Faces Double Trouble in ‘Rick and Morty’ Episode 2

In tonight’s new episode on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty encounter a family-sized dilemma.

The absurd Mr. Nimbus lived up to his moniker as Rick’s perennial foe in last week’s season opener, while Morty made enemies with an entire civilization and Beth and Jerry wound up in bed with a third party. Season 5’s spectacular start sets the bar high for tonight’s new episode.

What happens in Season 5 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty?

The majority of Rick and Morty episodes are puns or parodies of pop culture, with Rick and Morty’s names thrown in for good measure. The most recent episode of Rick and Morty is titled “Mortplicity,” apparently as a satire of Julia Roberts and Clive Owen’s 2009 film Duplicity.

The Smith family is shown chasing a little critter around their home in the season 5 episode 2 preview video, which sounds disturbingly similar to fan-favorite figure Mr. Poopybutthole (voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland).

Rick receives an alarm and informs the family that they must begin packing immediately in order to evacuate the house. Rick tells the Smiths that he’s “produced passable duplicates of the family and placed them around the country as a buffer zone to safeguard” them in the car. Although the clones aren’t visible in the trailer, it wouldn’t be the first time Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, or Summer saw identical duplicates of themselves.

The individuals followed their separate tales in the first episode, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” but it appears that “Mortplicity” will bring them all together for a whole family adventure.

When will Season 5 of Rick and Morty be available to watch?

The second episode of Rick and Morty season 5 will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, June 27 at 11 p.m. ET. For the remainder of the season, episodes will air every Sunday.

The creators of Rick and Morty revealed every title for all 10 episodes on social media, giving fans a clue as to watch will happen each week. After the first two episodes air, the remaining eight titles are: “A Rickconvenient Mort,” “Rickdependence Spray,” “Amortycan Grickfitti,” “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular,” “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion,” “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort,” “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall,” and “Rickmurai Jack.”

