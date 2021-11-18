‘The Sinner’ Has Been Cancelled: Why Is It Being Cancelled After Four Seasons?

The Sinner was terminated by USA Network after four seasons, indicating that Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) has solved his final gruesome case.

Since October, the series has shown on Wednesdays on USA, and the current season will conclude with the season finale.

There have been significant changes at the network, which are likely to have resulted in The Sinner’s cancellation.

What Was the Reason for The Sinner’s Cancellation?

The Sinner is ending for the most part, most likely because USA is moving away from new scripted programming entirely.

Suits, Mr. Robot, and Burn Notice were formerly popular scripted dramas on USA, but The Sinner was the last scripted original the network had in its lineup (though it is currently simulcasting the Chucky series with Syfy).

Several written dramas could air on USA in the coming years, depending on whether the network decides to renew Dirty John for a third season and whether their impending Nash Bridges comeback film is made into a season. For the time being, however, the network has abandoned original scripted series in favor of less expensive reality shows like Chrisley Knows Best and reruns of NCIS and Law and Order: SVU.

The biggest reason for this is streaming, which has caused cable viewership to plummet. Season 4 of The Sinner wasn’t immune to this, with one-third less overall viewers than Season 3. (per TV Series Finale).

When Newsweek spoke with showrunner Derek Simmonds in October, he said that talks for Season 5 of The Sinner were still ongoing. “We’ve talked about continuing Harry Ambrose if the show were renewed, and we’ve also talked about freshening the show totally with a new lead detective that could generate another multi-season adventure in the show,” he said. The USA Network’s shift away from scripted programming has resulted in the cancellation of a slew of other shows in recent years. The popular Queen of the South, which aired on the network for five seasons, ended in 2021. Briarpatch and Dare Me, meanwhile, were both cancelled after one season in 2020. Suits and Mr. Robot, on the other hand, came to an end in 2019.

Is It Possible To Save The Sinner?

