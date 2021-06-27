The Showrunners of ‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Dissect Episode 1

The Good Fight is back for Season 5 after leaving fans with the iconic picture of Jeffrey Epstein’s cryogenically frozen penis more than a year ago. Since then, a lot has happened in the globe, and the show’s opener, “Previously On,” attempts to summarize it all.

In the first episode of Season 5, we see Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) as one of COVID-19’s first victims, Diane (Christine Baranski) teaming up with real-life Michael Bloomberg (playing himself) to bring a case to the Supreme Court, and Diane and Adrian (Delroy Lindo) witnessing President Joe Biden’s election and the Capitol riots on January 6.

While Episode 1 focuses on the characters’ reactions to the real-life events of 2020 and early 2021, it also had to offer Adrian and Lucca (Cush Jumbo) happy endings after both Lindo and Jumbo had left the show.

This website chatted with Robert and Michelle King, the creators of Good Fight, to learn how they did it and to get a sneak peek at what more fans can expect from the series, which was selected one of the greatest shows of 2020. The length and clarity of this interview have been altered.

The first season takes us from the year 2020 until the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. When did you decide to write and film it?

Michelle King: The months of January and February. In November, we began working in the writer’s room.

King, Robert: Yes, we started shooting about November 7th, and I believe we finished at the end of January or the beginning of February. So we’re now filming. On Monday, we’ll be filming Episodes 9 and 10.

The Capitol attack is a major aspect of Episode 1 and the season as a whole. Given that you were already two months in, did that entail a lot of rewriting?

RK: Not nearly as much as you might imagine, because we prefer to build slowly and cautiously. So, very last minute, you could find something where you meant to go to the left, but now you’re going to the right, because of some change.

But we did know that this was going to be a show that ended on January 6. That is exactly what we did. This is a condensed version of the information.