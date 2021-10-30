The Showrunner of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on the Laszlo Easter Egg You Probably Missed.

Matt Berry has appeared in a variety of wonderful comedy programs, including What We Do in the Shadows, in which he portrays vampire Laszlo, a lothario.

The vampire mockumentary just ended its third season, and in it, the actor makes a shocking and unexpected Easter egg reference to one of his past series that fans may have missed.

Berry’s Laszlo walks to a chamber where he can play piano in the conclusion, dubbed “The Portrait,” as he battles with his sadness following Colin Robinson’s death.

Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) visits Laszlo when he is there to discuss his wife Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) wish to join the Supreme Vampiric Council in England, and it is in this sequence that Berry mentions his Channel 4 show Toast of London.

The theme song to the British sitcom Steven Toast, in which Berry co-created, co-wrote, and stars as the titular, quirky actor Steven Toast, was one of the songs Berry played on the piano.

And What We Do in the Shadows showrunner Paul Simms discussed the Easter egg with The Washington Newsday, stating that while it was “very self-referential,” it was “ideal” because it was so subtle that some viewers wouldn’t discover.

“At the time, we just wanted him noodling on the piano,” Simms explained, “but then we heard him doing the Toast theme and thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good.'”

“It’s almost too self-referential, but I thought it was really cool, and I believe folks who are familiar with both series would be extremely delighted by it.”

He then cracked a joke, saying: "Also, we didn't have to spend a lot of money for that piece of music because Matt offered us a terrific bargain. It's a win-win situation for everyone!" "It actually is sort of the perfect Easter egg, because the people who don't know Toast of London will go 'oh that's just a pretty piece of music,' [and]the people who do know it will go 'oh wow that's really cool,' and yea I loved that moment," he continued, referring to how some fans might miss the reference entirely. Berry, ironically, has recently completed Season 4 of Toast of London, titled Toast.