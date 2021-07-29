The Showrunner of ‘Sex/Life’ on the Meaning of the Famous Shower Scene

Due to filthy sex scenes and full-frontal nudity, Sex/Life is the newest Netflix drama to garner a lot of attention. The show follows suburban wife and mother Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi), who begins to fantasize about her wild-child past, notably her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

These thoughts become a reality when Brad comes in her life eight years after their relationship ended, wanting to make it work.

Meanwhile, Billie’s husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) has discovered the journal in which she keeps her deepest—and sexiest—secrets and is determined to go to any length to be Billie’s ideal man.

Billie investigates her past and present in an attempt to reclaim her identity, which is described as a “nostalgia-fuelled wild journey” by showrunner Stacy Rukeyser.

This, predictably, builds to a heated rivalry between Cooper and Brad, which erupts 20 minutes into Episode 3, “Empire State of Mind.”

Cooper pursues his wife’s ex-boyfriend into the gym—and then into the showers, where the camera lingers on the naked Brad in a stunning moment.

The incident rapidly went viral on TikTok, and it became one of the show’s most-searched subjects. Fans created reaction films or tweeted their reactions to the shower scene.

“Cooper was never the same after that shower moment with Brad,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

“I literally screamed,” said another viewer, while a third added, “Watched Sex/Life on Netflix and that shower scene has has to be a prosthetic…”

The nude scene, according to Rukeyser, was “never about” Brad and his penis, but rather about Cooper and his “obsession” with Brad and Billie.

“It was extremely important to understand what Billie was missing and to make them the most beautiful, glittery, nostalgia-fuelled version of the best sex you ever had and the amazingly handsome men you had it with, because otherwise I think it’s harder to be along for the ride,” she stated.

“Many people are saying, ‘Oh, I see now.’ And the TikTok and meme joke is something along the lines of, ‘Oh, I get it now,’ from the shower scene, but it was never about that.

“The Cooper scene takes place in the shower. It’s about his fixation and how far he’ll go to satisfy it. This is a condensed version of the information.