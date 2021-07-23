The Showrunner of ‘Sex/Life’ on the ‘Complicated’ Ending and Season 2 Plans

Since its release in late June, Sex/Life has been in the top ten on Netflix worldwide. The compelling drama also concluded on a cliffhanger, implying that a second season is possible.

Sex/Life has yet to be renewed by Netflix, which is not unusual for the streaming behemoth, but it has proven popular with viewers.

The play was inspired by BB Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters about 4 Men, which is still at No. 2 in the global top 10. Easton went on to create a book about each of the four men in her life—Skin, Speed, Star, and Suit—so Sex/Life will have much to work with.

Fans are clamoring for more after the show’s conclusion. The scenario could not be more confusing after eight episodes of seeing Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi) battle to determine whether to stay married to loving husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) or rekindle her romance with bad-boy ex Brad (Adam Demos).

Billie appears to have decided to stay with Cooper at first. He encouraged her to be her true self and return to Columbia University to complete her psychology Ph.D., allowing her to escape the boring suburban existence she had grown to despise.

Billie, on the other hand, turned her world upside down once more as the last episode drew to a close by heading to New York City—and Brad.

Cooper had detected Billie’s voyage on the family’s location app and was watching her approach closer and closer to Brad’s place, unbeknownst to her.

Billie told Brad when she came that she wouldn’t be leaving her husband, but that she wanted to resume their relationship where they had left it eight years before. The screen went blank before Brad could answer.

“One of the questions that the program is posing is, ‘Can you have it all?’” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told This website about the cliffhanger finale. Can you, for example, be a wife, a mother, a responsible adult, and a voracious sex goddess all at the same time?’

“And right now, one of those mantras and feminist thinking is, ‘You can have it all, but not all at once.’

