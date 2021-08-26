The Showrunner of ‘iCarly’ Teases That More Original Characters Will Return in Season 2

iCarly fans all across the world were ecstatic to learn that their favorite program as a kid would be returning, nine years after it had stopped. Even better, the whole ensemble (save Jenette McCurdy as Sam Puckett) agreed to reprise their roles in the remake, resulting in the finest iCarly reunion ever.

The iCarly reboot, set in the present day, features Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), who is 27 and unmarried after a heartache.

Nathan Kress reprised his role as Freddie, now a divorced father of two, and Jerry Trainor reprised his role as Carly’s older brother Spencer, who is still as wacky and amusing as ever.

The iCarly remake is also incredibly timely, with numerous (and funny) cultural references and a willingness to introduce LGBTQ+ characters and address social issues.

Showrunner Ali Schouten told This website that the iCarly revival felt like a “logical development,” just picking up the characters where they left off in 2012 and putting them in the present day.

“It wasn’t so much a matter of feeling compelled to include those themes].” “We wanted to reflect where these characters would be at this point in their lives,” she explained.

“The original was ahead of its time, with extremely brilliant and forward-thinking gags, so we have that legacy, but it was a natural evolution in our eyes.”

Schouten praised the fan reaction as “the best,” adding that she had been “joy-scrolling” over Twitter to see how people were reacting.

“Everyone has been really nice,” she said. “Everything we’ve been referring to from the original is visible to them. The fans are fantastic. We are extremely fortunate to have the support of our fans.”

Despite the fact that the majority of the original ensemble remained for the relaunch, the new show was left with a Sam-shaped void. Carly’s new best friend and roommate, Harper, who Carly refers to as BFFLAS, was swiftly filled by writer and actor Laci Mosley (best friend for life after Sam).

Harper’s presence from the start established the tone for the evening. iCarly is no longer a teen drama; it now follows Carly Shay as an adult, and, just like in real life, some friendships come and go, and pals you’ve known for a much shorter time become the ones you can’t live without. This is a condensed version of the information.