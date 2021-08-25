The Showrunner of ‘Archer’ Talks About Working With Jessica Walter on Her Final Season and Paying Tribut.

Fans of Archer all over the world were horrified to learn that Jessica Walter had died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Since 2009, the actress has played Sterling Archer’s mother Malory, and in the 12 years she has played her, she has turned the role into something of an icon.

While her death is undoubtedly still difficult for fans to accept, Walter was able to record one more season prior to her death, which will begin airing weekly on FXX on August 25 after a double-bill premiere.

Casey Willis, the show’s showrunner and executive producer, spoke with This website about the late actress’s final season, expressing his gratitude for the time they spent working together and outlining how they will honor her.

“We finished practically everything with Jessica for Malory, and the things we weren’t able to [get]we were able to make some tweaks [to], but hopefully it won’t be visible to the viewers,” Willis said of her voice work on season 12.

“However, we were able to get practically everything, and I believe she has some really wonderful moments this season, which I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Jessica Walter is honored in a special way by Archer.

Willis revealed that Walter will be the focus of attention in the season’s third episode, “London Time,” which focuses on Malory’s background in the British capital, even if she may not have finished recording all of her lines.

He responded, “She had a really spectacular episode.” “I believe it will be the third episode of the season, which will focus on her character in London and reveal a little bit about her past,” she says. We’ve seen her kick a** in the past and now, so it’s fine.”

But it isn’t the only way the program will honor Walter; Willis stated that if the show is renewed, he plans to do another in the 13th season.

“If we get another season, we’ll think about it then as well,” he said, “but I definitely feel we have a wonderful tribute at the conclusion [of season 12]that everyone put a lot of attention and love into.” That’s what I believe will happen. This is a condensed version of the information.