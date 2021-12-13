The Showrunner of “And Just Like That” on How They Kept Big’s Death a Secret.

HBO’s And Just Like That Max advertised itself as “a new chapter of Sex and the City,” and the first episode proved it wasn’t kidding. John Preston (Chris Noth), or Mr. Big, aka Carrie’s on-again, off-again romantic partner for nearly 25 years, died of a heart attack in that episode.

Long-time fans of Sex and the City were taken aback by this shocking development, and the new series’ creators went to considerable measures to keep it that way.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King said in an interview with The Washington Newsday that in order to keep the death a secret, they created false scenes with Chris Noth to fool the paparazzi.

King also talked about how he spent a long time working with Noth to come up with a death that the actor would be comfortable with for the character.

To hide Big’s death, And Just Like That filmed bogus sequences.

The series’ second episode (available now on HBO Max) is mostly centered at Mr. Big’s funeral. King encouraged Noth to come onto the funeral set and film a fake sequence with Carrie Preston, knowing that viewers would be able to figure out whose funeral it was based on his absence (nee Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

“Chris was incredibly delighted with the collaboration…so much so that he even put on a suit and came to the funeral show when we were recording his burial,” the showrunner told The Washington Newsday.

“We made up a scene, and Sarah Jessica and he dressed up.” ‘You really want me to put on makeup and come down and shoot a fake scenario at my funeral?’ he asked. ‘Yeah,’ I said, because I wanted the audience to be as astonished as possible before we performed it. And that was one of the red herrings we used in the investigation.” In And Just Like That, Mr. Big was always going to die. Noth revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he first refused to do the new series and had to be persuaded by King.

According to King, if Noth had said no, the show would have been over. This is a condensed version of the information.