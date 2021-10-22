The shooting of Alec Baldwin’s prop gun prompts comparisons to Brandon Lee.

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin fired a “prop handgun” on a movie set, killing the director of photography and injuring the director of the project he was working on. The incident has drawn analogies to Brandon Lee’s death.

Baldwin discharged the weapon while filming the 19th century western Rust, according to authorities.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was transported to the hospital by helicopter but died from her injuries. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also gravely hurt.

Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre is treating Souza.

Many people have compared the event to the death of Brandon Lee, who died when he was 28 years old after a similar occurrence on the set of the film The Crow.

Bruce Lee’s only son was killed in 1993 when an actor fired a gun at him that he thought was loaded with blanks.

Following the incident, Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts hero Bruce Lee and the brother of late film star Brandon, sent her condolences to Hutchins’ family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Halyna Hutchins' family, Joel Souza, and everyone else involved in the event on Rust. On a movie set, no one should ever be killed with a gun."

Brandon Lee was working on set when an incorrectly produced dummy cartridge shot him in the abdomen.

“Reminder that the actor who played Funboy in The Crow, and who accidently killed Brandon Lee, was so frightened that he abandoned acting for a year following the film,” wrote journalist Bradley P. Moss.

"Reminder that the actor who played Funboy in The Crow, and who accidently killed Brandon Lee, was so frightened that he abandoned acting for a year following the film," wrote journalist Bradley P. Moss.

"Everyone my age immediately thought of Brandon Lee, and this is a terrifying situation," Clinton Yates said.