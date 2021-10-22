The shooting of Alec Baldwin has shaken Hollywood, raising concerns about his safety.

The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died yesterday after being accidently shot by Alec Baldwin when a toy gun malfunctioned, has shocked Hollywood.

The loss of the 42-year-old has shocked Hollywood, with several top industry personalities expressing their sadness and expressing condolences to Hutchins’ family and loved ones.

Following a terrible event on the set of the film Rust, Hutchins died shortly after being brought to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also critically injured in the tragedy.

“The news concerning cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is really terrifying and devastating. “My heart breaks for her family,” actor Elijah Wood wrote on Twitter.

The incident was described as “extremely horrifying” by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

“I’m baffled as to how this could have happened. He tweeted, “Such a horrible loss of such a talented guy.”

“Real bullets should never be anywhere near a set,” Feig later tweeted.

“Gun safety is always a primary consideration on sets, and weapons are required to be plugged.” Genuine bullets should never be used in a set. To avert any further tragedy, we should now prohibit the use of blanks and instead utilize muzzle flashes in post,” he stated.

"Why the f*** are we still using blanks when adding gunshots in post costs like 50c?" wondered Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison. "You shouldn't be shooting a movie at all if you can't afford to make it safely. #RIPHalynaHutchins." On the Rust set, Australian actor Steve Bastoni questioned the gun policy as well.

“There is a very precise protocol in place.” This is a condensed version of the information.