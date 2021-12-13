The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Ansel Elgort: A Timeline Of Events

Ansel Elgort is a 27-year-old American actor, singer, and DJ who plays Tony in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. With the premiere of the much-anticipated film-musical comes a lot of attention, including the resurrection of sexual assault charges against Elgort that date back to June 2020. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Elgort rejected all allegations of sexual assault.

The timeframe is detailed in the Washington Newsday article below.

The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Ansel Elgort: A Timeline

In June of 2020,

A woman named Gabby (@Itsgabby) accused Elgort of sexually abusing her in 2014 on Twitter on June 19, 2020.

She was supposedly 17 years old at the time, and he was 20.

‘Gabby’ stated she messaged the Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver star just two days before her 17th birthday, and Elgort responded and urged her to submit nude images in her post, which has since been deleted.

She also included images of what she said were their messages, as well as a snapshot of her and Elgort together.

Gabby wrote in her essay that Elgort was the first guy she had slept with, and that despite her cries of anguish, he did not stop.

“When it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in,'” she wrote. Mentally, I WASN’T there at the time. I detached and felt as if my thoughts had vanished and I was in shock… I couldn’t leave since I was barely 5’2″ tall and weighed 98 pounds.” “Years later, I suffer PTSD, panic attacks, and I go to counseling,” she continued. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and begin the process of healing.

“I’m not going to publish this on ‘clout chase’ since I don’t care for it,” she explained. “All I want to do now is heal, and I want to tell other females who have gone through the same ordeal.” You’re not the only one who feels this way. It takes a lot of courage for me to come on here and share my story. I simply do not desire it. This is a condensed version of the information.