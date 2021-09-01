The Second Episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Reveals Who Tim Kono Is — And Hints At His Killer

Only Murders in the Building is a new Hulu comedy-drama starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as three strangers who cross paths after a man is found dead in their NYC apartment building, The Arconia.

The victim’s full identity, Tim Kono, is revealed in episode two of Only Murders in the Building (played by Julian Cihi). Although the police believe he committed himself, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are convinced he was murdered in their building.

After a brief, improvised tribute in the apartment lobby, we discover from several of Tim’s neighbors that he lived at The Arconia. Tim was a reserved, quiet man who, unfortunately, was not well liked. A deceased cat, to put it frankly, elicited more pity from his neighbors. There must be a reason why everyone despised Tim, and the explanation could disclose a motive for his assassination.

Recap of Episode 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The second episode continues from the cliffhanger of the first, when it was discovered that Mabel had known Tim all along. Only Murders in the Building episode one recap can be found here.

Mabel took matters into her own hands after becoming dissatisfied with the work of Oliver and Charles, who were too consumed with recording the second edition of their true-crime podcast, suitably dubbed “Only Murders in the Building.”

‘What is Tim Kono’s name?’ Oliver and Charles were persistent in their inquiries (and would later title the podcast episode). Mabel was always correcting them, asking, “Who was Tim Kono?” She’d exclaim, tears and wrath welling up behind her eyes – Mabel’s first expression of emotion.

However, it turned out that she had known Tim for quite some time.

Outside the apartment building, Tim and Mabel met as kids. Tim stopped Mabel’s sketching and reading of ‘The Hardy Boys,’ interrogating her about who she was, why she was here, and what floor her aunt stayed on.

Every summer after that, Tim and Mabel would get together and play The Hardy Boys, inventing their own mysteries. This is a condensed version of the information.