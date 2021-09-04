The Season 5 Finale of ‘Rick and Morty’ will feature the 50th episode, titled ‘Trying Something New.’

Season 5 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim is drawing to a close in a way you’ve never seen before.

Following it was announced that there would be an almost month-long wait after Episode 8 “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” on August 8, fans were surprised to learn that the season finale would be delayed.

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the show’s creators, are now prepared to present two independent episodes as a single adventure.

Here’s all we know about the Adult Swim Season 5 finale, which airs tonight.

Season 5 of Rick and Morty comes to a close.

Many expected Rick and Morty Episodes 9 and 10 to air weekly on Adult Swim, but instead, it was announced that there will be an unexpected delay, followed by both episodes airing back to back on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 5.

The episodes “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and “Rickmurai Jack” might be combined into a single hour-long episode, bringing the total number of episodes on the show to 50.

“Rick and Morty are tryin something new broh,” Adult Swim declared in a press release before of the show’s premiere. “I’m going for broke.”

The show’s makers have released a brief video for the impending finale, which shows Rick replacing Morty with two crows after Morty used his portal gun without permission and attempted to hide the evidence.

“Who is Rick without Morty?” inquires the opening trailer. when we see Rick with the two birds that will take Morty’s place.

Rick and Morty’s social media channels gave a sneak peek at how Rick’s chemistry with his two new assistants might play out, as he appears in the frame dressed as a witch. “It’ll all make sense Sunday,” reads the caption next to the moving image.

