The Season 5 Finale of ‘Rick and Morty’ Has Been Postponed: When Will the Feature-Length Episode Air?

Fans of Rick and Morty may tune in to Adult Swim on Sunday, August 15, expecting a new episode, but they will be disappointed.

Episode 9 was supposed to air, but Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the show’s creators, have chosen to complete Season 5 with a feature-length conclusion on September 5.

It’s the first time the show’s new episodes have aired in an hour-long window. Although we have a long wait ahead of us, let’s take a look at all we know about Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale.

What happens in Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale?

It’s unclear if Rick and Morty’s season finale will be one extended episode or two separate episodes played back-to-back on Adult Swim.

Episodes 9 and 10 were previously supposed to be distinct, with one titled “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and the other “Rickmurai Jack.” These were unmistakable allusions to the pop culture buzzwords Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Samurai Jack from the cartoon series.

The episode trailer has already been released, despite the nearly month-long break between Episode 8 and the upcoming installments. To avoid getting in trouble for using the portal cannon without Rick’s permission, Morty tries to build his own portal formula out of lime soda.

Rick mocks Morty by proposing that he might replace him with a variety of meaningless items once his solution goes horribly wrong. Rick spins a special wheel to determine what he’ll replace Morty with, with options including a sack of meat, sentient “s#!t,” Kyle 2.0, rubbish goober, half a Paul Giamatti, gene with donkey brains, and Jerryâ€”though you’ll have to spin once more.

Rick then fires Morty after the wheel lands on two crows. The trailer’s voice-over then wonders, “Who is Rick without Morty?” Find out on the one-hour season finale of Rick and Morty, which premieres at 11 p.m. on Adult Swim on September 5th.”

Season 6 of Rick and Morty: What We Know

Season 6 of Rick and Morty is already in the works, despite the fact that Season 5 has yet to be completed. When addressing the Community reunion table read in 2020, Dan Harmon confirmed the news in an Instagram post. He stated in May 2020 that writer Alex Rubens. This is a condensed version of the information.