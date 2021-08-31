The Season 2 Plans for Crunchyroll’s Anime “To Your Eternity” Have Been Revealed.

On Monday, Crunchyroll’s To Your Eternity ended its 20-episode season one run.

Fushi, an everlasting entity who takes on numerous forms and attempts to learn what it means to be alive, is the protagonist of the anime adaptation of Yoshitoki Oima’s manga of the same name.

While the first season of the drama has concluded, the story is far from complete, and NHK Anime World confirmed on Twitter that the anime will return.

NHK Anime World shared the news after the final episode of season one aired in Japan, announcing that the show would return in Fall 2022.

“The second season is set to air in the fall of 2022,” according to the Twitter statement. Thank you for your past support. Fushi’s adventure is still ongoing. Please keep an eye out for it!”

Crunchyroll showed each episode immediately after it was published in Japan, simulcasting the series outside of Asia.

The anime is also available in dubbed versions in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese on the streaming service.

On the VOD platform, thirteen episodes have been dubbed into English thus far.

The series’ first season was supposed to premiere in October 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic and premiered in April 2021.

In January 2020, Kodansha, the manga’s publisher, announced that the source material would be converted into an anime for NHK Educational TV.

Oima’s manga story is still continuing strong after 16 volumes, and it follows the main character through several decades.

Because the anime only adapted five volumes of the manga, the adaptation will have plenty of material to work with for the second season.

Fushi started out as a stone, but through time he learned to transform into many creatures and characters as a consequence of his encounters with them, both young and old, and he gradually developed a personality as a result.

Oima previously astonished critics with her manga A Silent Voice, which featured Shouko Nishimiya, a deaf girl, and her childhood bully Shoya Ishida, who is anxious to atone for his crimes as a youngster.

The comic series was published in seven volumes, and Kyoto Animation converted it into an anime film.

To Your Eternity is similar to A Silent Voice. This is a condensed version of the information.