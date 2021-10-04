The search for Brian Laundrie is becoming “more dangerous,” according to Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The reality TV star is on the lookout for the assailant. Laundrie disappeared after returning home alone from a trip with his fiancee Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming last month.

Chapman has been in charge of a high-profile search for the 24-year-old, who was last seen in Florida.

Law enforcement, a K-9 squad, and thousands of tips from the public are assisting Chapman and his team. They’re still looking for islands near Pinellas County, Florida’s Fort De Soto Park.

Despite the discovery of a campsite and possibly evidence of Laundrie’s presence, the search continues.

Since his family reported him missing on September 17, law enforcement officials have been hunting for Laundrie.

In a statement to This website on Sunday night, a spokeswoman for Chapman’s team said, “Tracking a fugitive is a marathon, not a sprint.”

“We are still looking for Brian Laundrie. The longer he is on the run, the riskier it becomes.”

Chapman’s team said that they are currently examining data and deciding on next measures.

The spokesperson said, “Dog and his staff appreciate the thousands of tips flooding into the tip line and ask people to report tips to the FBI as well as his tip line.”

On Sunday night, the team also stated that the evidence had been handed over to police in the hopes of DNA testing proving Laundrie’s presence.

“Dog has handed over evidence to the authorities, including objects discovered near Fort De Soto Park on one of the islands. His team confirmed that he hopes DNA can be used to prove Laundries’ existence.

“In addition, he has spoken with police enforcement on many occasions.”

Chapman has contributed to the $180,000 prize for information leading to Laundrie’s arrest, raising the total to $180,000.

Champan’s spokeswoman told This website on Thursday that he “doesn’t care who brings Laundrie in, as long as he’s captured.”

Meanwhile, a Florida guy claims to have spoken with Laundrie on Saturday in North Carolina.

Dennis Davis told The New York Post, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie.”

