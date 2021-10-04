The Scale of the Problem is Revealed by Online Reaction to Emily Ratajkowski’s Robin Thicke Allegations.

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of touching her breasts while filming the “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013—and the online response to her accusation reveals a distressing amount of victim-blaming, which explains why sexual assaults are so under-reported.

In an excerpt from her new book, “My Body,” the model, now 30, detailed the experience.

According to The Sunday Times, she said in the book, “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the chill and foreignness of a stranger’s hands caressing my bare breasts from behind.” “I turned away instinctively, returning my gaze to Robin Thicke.”

“With his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses, he flashed a foolish grin and staggered backward. My gaze shifted to the gloom beyond the set. “[The director, Diane Martel] screamed out to me, ‘Are you okay?’” she continued.

According to Martel, the cast and crew had been getting along and working well together prior to this occurrence.

“On set, this was the only incident. None of the other performers were aware of the situation. We were joking up until this happened, and the boys were really respectful,” she stated. “The girls were outgoing and unafraid.”

Thicke’s actions, according to Martel, were “impulsive” and he had been drinking.

“With two hands, he seized her breasts. He was shaken when he heard me scream and felt Emily take his hands away from her. He understood what he’d done was completely insane. “It felt like a nasty and disturbing gesture,” she added, adding that he shyly apologized.

Thicke’s agents have been contacted for comment by this publication.

The controversial video was widely panned for displaying topless models and fully clothed men, and the song’s lyrics—”I know you want it”—presented a troubling disregard of consent.

While many internet critics say they are “not surprised” that the man who composed a song promoting sexual assault has been accused of sexual assault, Ratajkowski has received a great deal of hate for appearing in the video.

One tweet states, “He made her career; if it weren’t for the video, no one would know her.”

“Oh please,” one person said, while another added, Simply put, don’t agree to be in a music video again.”

“Perhaps don’t make pornographic videos or stroll about naked,” another suggested.