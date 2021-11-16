The ‘Satanic’ Astroworld is compared to the ‘Gates of Hell’ by a priest.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld has been compared to the “gates of Hell” by a priest and exorcist, who has dubbed the festival “satanic.”

On Monday night, Father Michael Maginot spoke on Fox News with Jesse Watters to discuss the catastrophic crowd surge at the performance, blaming Satanic forces.

The death toll from the Houston, Texas festival has risen to ten as of Monday, as Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the event, and Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old woman, died from her injuries this week.

According to leaked papers from Houston firefighters, the gathering was spinning out of control 12 hours before the incident.