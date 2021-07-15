The Russian government’s mandate for COVID vaccines in some industries has resulted in an increase in the number of people receiving vaccinations.

Russian Mandate for COVID Vaccines in Some Sectors Boosts Number of People Getting Shots

Russia mandated the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago, and the number of individuals inoculated has increased in various areas, like Moscow, where over 65 percent of medical employees, teachers, and social workers have been vaccinated.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that nearly 70 percent of medical workers, 66 percent of employees in education facilities and 76 percent of social workers in Moscow have been vaccinated.

All three industries met the government’s July 15 deadline, which required qualifying enterprises and organizations to verify that 60% of their employees had received at least one shot. Businesses and institutions must then ensure that 60% of their employees are completely vaccinated by August 15.

Shots have also been mandated for employees working in retail, public transportation, and hospitality and services sectors in Moscow.

In recent weeks, Russia has seen a fast increase in coronavirus infections, with the number of daily confirmed cases rising from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 last week. Last Tuesday, the daily death toll surpassed 700 for the first time in the pandemic, and it has remained at that level ever since. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 25,293 new infections and 791 deaths on Thursday.

Russia’s vaccination rates, in the meantime, have lagged compared to other nations. As of Tuesday, 28.6 million Russians — or just 19.5 percent of the 146 million population — have received at least one shot of a vaccine.

In response to the high demand for vaccines and low vaccination rates, authorities in nearly 30 Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups of people, including those working in health care, education, retail, public transportation, government offices, and the services sector.

Moscow and the region surrounding it were the first to announce the measure a month ago. Otherwise employers would have to suspend unvaccinated workers without pay and face steep fines.

Meeting the deadline, according to business owners, was a difficult effort. Oleg Sirota, the founder of a cheese plant 40 kilometers west of Moscow with dozens of retail locations in and around Moscow, stated that 70 percent of his employees had received their vaccinations as of Thursday, however. This is a condensed version of the information.

Business owners say meeting the deadline was a difficult task. Oleg Sirota, founder of a cheese factory 40 kilometers west of Moscow that has dozens of retail stores in and around the Russian capital, said that as of Thursday, 70 percent of employees have received their shots, but the reluctance has been difficult to overcome.

“We started pressuring people (after the mandate was introduced), and people were just scared,” Sirota told The Associated Press. “Many don’t understand that the vaccine is safe. Many have doubts. Many think they can’t get vaccinated because they have certain diseases.”

Some have stopped because they weren’t ready to be vaccinated. Sirota said 10 of his employees have quit, and he expects to lose about 10 percent of the 250 people he employs.

Russian media reported earlier this week that the Moscow Metro has already fired employees who did not get vaccinated. The Metro declined an AP request for comment, pointing to an online statement from the Moscow Transport Department denying reports that it has suspended people who are medically exempt from vaccination.

Nearly 70 percent of public transport workers in Moscow have been vaccinated, the statement said.

The head of the Public Transport Workers Union, Yuri Dashkov, said the union is currently working with about 30 workers who have already been suspended.

Moscow streetcar driver Alexander Petukhov told the AP he refused to be vaccinated and was suspended last week. Petukhov cited “unknown consequences” of the vaccination.

“I think everyone should decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not. I am not against vaccination, I am against coercive measures,” he said.