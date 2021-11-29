The rush for tickets to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has sparked a wave of jokes and memes.

The high demand for tickets to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sparked a frenzy among fans, forcing several box office websites to fail.

Demand for tickets to the highly anticipated blockbuster soared to levels not seen since before the outbreak. They were released at 12 a.m. on November 29th, and many fans reported long wait periods before being able to acquire tickets through websites.

Others pointed out that tickets were already being offered on eBay for $200 to $25,000 each.

The craze prompted a surge of jokes and memes on social media, as moviegoers chuckled about their attempts to get tickets at their local theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom, and how they either succeeded or failed.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com published a screenshot of one of the listings, along with the astonishing asking price.

On eBay, a ticket for #SpiderManNoWayHome is priced for $25,000. BD — https://twitter.com/OSEPkQBbrf (@BrandonDavisBD) 29 November 2021 This will be Tom Holland’s third standalone film in the beloved franchise, and several characters from past Spider-Man flicks are expected to appear.

Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have long been rumored to be involved in some way.

“I need that ticket,” one viral tweet said, referencing the first Tobey Maguire film.

"I need that ticket," one viral tweet said, referencing the first Tobey Maguire film.

Another joked about fans trying to acquire #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets by posting a video of many people dressed as Spider-Man in a library. Maguire was mocked for saying he "had to beat an old lady with a stick" to get his hands on a ticket, according to another spoof.

On December 17th, Spider-Man fans will see #SpiderManNoWayHome

"spiderman: no way we're getting tickets," reads another simple yet effective tweet that has nearly 15,000 likes. "I'm waiting to get Spider-Man tickets because there's no way home," one joked.