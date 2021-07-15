The Royal Household has been hit by a $50 million COVID loss to a key division.

The foundation that handles Queen Elizabeth II’s art collection and visits to her palaces has suffered a $50 million COVID-related loss.

After visitor numbers to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and other attractions fell from 3.2 million to just 155,000 last year, the Royal Collection Trust lost money.

Many of her mansions were closed to the public for much of the year owing to the epidemic, and international tourist numbers plummeted due to quarantine requirements.

As a result, revenue fell to $9.4 million (£6.8 million) in 2019-20, down from nearly $100 million (£71.5 million) the previous year, and fell far short of expenditure, which was around $60 million (£42.9 million).

The resulting loss of $50 million (£36.5 million) was higher than the forecasted loss of $37 million (£30 million) last summer.

The trust is a charity, but it is also one of the Royal Household’s divisions inside Buckingham Palace.

The COVID-19 epidemic had a tremendous influence on all of Royal Collection Trust’s operations throughout the year, according to an annual report released today.

“As a result, the organization’s financial performance was considerably harmed, and it was necessary to take a number of significant initiatives to enable its recovery.”

“Despite considerable cost-cutting measures implemented, the loss of almost 90% of planned revenue resulted in a net deficit of £36.5 million for the year,” it continued.

When sales through the internet shop tripled from $1.25 (£900,000) in 2019 to 2020 to £2.9 million last year, a little money was clawed back.

In order to minimize expenses, 165 jobs were eliminated, with 124 people departing through voluntary schemes and six people being laid go.

As the organization tried to patch holes in its financing, fixed-term contracts were terminated, internships and apprenticeships were canceled.

“The pandemic began to effect visitor numbers in February 2020, starting with a decline in foreign tourism and increasing to the closure of all sites by the end of March 2020,” according to the annual report.

“In England and Scotland, national lockdowns and tier restrictions meant that there were just a few times (primarily from late July to early November) when visitors could be welcomed to the sites, and shopping outlets were severely limited.

“Buckingham Palace’s summer opening in 2020 has been postponed. The lack of sites when they were open. This is a condensed version of the information.