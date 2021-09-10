The Royal Family Is “Not a Racist Family,” According to Prince William, and the Queen’s Spokesman Signals BLM Support.

According to the Associated Press, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family are expressing support for Black Lives Matter months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The royal couple revealed claims of racism inside the British monarchy to Winfrey in March. However, on a visit to an East London school, Prince William, the eldest son, subsequently assured reporters, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial and has spoken out about racial insensitivity at Buckingham Palace, retired from royal duties and relocated to California early this year. Following the Winfrey interview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the charges had “saddened” the royal family. The family stated, “The problems presented, particularly the topic of race, are disturbing.”

According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Olisa, Greater London’s first Black lord lieutenant, stated in a Channel 4 News interview on Friday that the royal family supports the Black Lives Matter movement. After George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last year, which caused global outrage over racial injustice, he said he spoke with family members.

In response to whether the royal family supports Black Lives Matter, Olisa, a philanthropist and businessman who serves as the queen’s personal representative in Greater London, replied, “The answer is easily yes.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In extracts from the interview leaked before the broadcast, Olisa said, “I have talked with the royal household this entire subject of race, particularly in the last 12 months after the George Floyd event.”

“It’s a major issue of discussion. What more can we do to bring society together and break down these barriers? “They [the royals]care deeply about uniting our country around shared values,” he remarked.

The remarks come as Buckingham Palace battles accusations of racism in the wake of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, who is multiracial, said before she gave birth to her first child, an unidentified member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about the hue of her baby’s skin. Meghan was also allegedly subjected to brutal treatment during her time as a working royal, according to the couple.