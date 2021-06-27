The Royal Exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is Recreated in a Lifetime Movie Trailer

Actors in an upcoming Lifetime film reenact Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed a global audience of millions about how an anonymous royal expressed concern over the skin color of their newborn child.

In Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, Lifetime recreates the stunning allegations and story of their exodus from royal life.

“I watch you practically being pursued to death, and I’m powerless to stop it,” actor Jordan Dean (Prince Harry) tells Sydney Morton (Meghan) in the trailer.

“I am the person who is strong and does things right,” Morton, who plays the duchess, says in another scene.

Images of her crying and hugging her co-star emerge in the background as the audio plays.

As the film aims to portray the wider conditions surrounding the royal departure, there are also scenes of them with infant Archie.

“I can’t lose you,” both declare at the end.

According to People, the film will be released this fall.

