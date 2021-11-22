The Roy Family Enters the Presidential Race in ‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap

The Roy family already wields considerable power, but in episode 6 of Succession’s third season, they attempted to exert influence outside the media.

“Going For What It Takes” lived up to its title as Logan (Brian Cox) worked to elect the next president of the United States.

However, the episode began with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) preparing for his first meeting with the FBI, who want to learn more about his case and knowledge of the cruise scandal.

Logan has inundated the investigation team with nearly a billion pages of records to sort through, a strategy that will no doubt keep them busy and off his back long enough for the public to forget about the case.

Kendall, frustrated by everything, says he wants immunity, a task force at Waystar Royco, and his father to be fired from the firm entirely. However, what he desires may not be what he receives.

The election of the next President

Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are members of Logan’s team that attend a meeting with all of the potential presidential contenders.

Despite the fact that procedure dictates that the candidate be chosen in a convention, Logan claims that the real decision is made at this clandestine gathering.

Several candidates are introduced to the Roy family: incumbent Vice President Dave Boyer (Reed Birney), Shiv’s choice Rick Salgado (Yul Vazquez), Roman’s choice Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), and, maybe surprisingly—or perhaps not—Connor.

They discuss the possibilities exhaustively, with Boyer regarded the safest but also the most dull, while Shiv says Mencken is risky because of his extreme political views, and Logan seemed engaged in Connor winning the post for a brief moment.

In an unusual turn of events, each potential candidate meets with Logan in secret to essentially interview for the position, and each of them brings their own proposals for how their position will best benefit the patriarch.

Roman appears to win out in the end with his politically problematic pick of Mencken, not only because he says what he thinks, but also because he appears to provide Logan the coke he sought.

