The Role of Thanos in Harry Styles’ ‘Eternals’ Fans of Brother Eros are in a state of meltdown.

The news that Harry Styles is apparently joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sent One Direction fans into a frenzy.

The announcement was revealed at the premiere of The Eternals, and the 27-year-old singer will play Eros, Thanos’ brother.

On Twitter, Variety verified the announcement, with writer Matt Donnelly breaking the news to followers.

On Monday night, Donnelly tweeted, “Big surprise from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, Thanos’ brother.”

October 19, 2021 — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly)

There isn’t much else known about Styles’ impending role, but it is expected that he will appear in the Avengers films with Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Thor killed Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, so a backstory regarding the villain’s origins could be in the works.

Eros is also known as Starfox, and one of his superpowers in Marvel canon is “pleasure stimulation.”

He “has the telepathic power to stimulate the pleasure regions of people’s brains within 25 feet of himself,” according to Marvel, and he “can cross the minds of two people, causing one to feel the emotions and feelings of the other.”

Unsurprisingly, the news has made quite a stir among fashionistas and Marvel aficionados.

"When Harry Styles makes an appearance in the MCU. The audience squealed with delight," Mark Malkin, a Variety editor, tweeted about it.

October 19, 2021 — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin)

"HARRY STYLES HAS JOINED THE MCU AS THANOS' BROTHER: STARFOX IN MARVEL ETERNALS EXTRA SCENE," another said.

