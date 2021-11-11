The Rock’s new film, “Red Notice,” is a scathing critique of Vin Diesel.

With a conflict that has spanned social media posts and tabloid articles, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel are the Bette and Joan of their generation.

The Rock’s newest shot at his former co-star is contained in Red Notice. The picture (which is currently in cinemas and will be available on Netflix on November 12) is primarily a convoluted heist thriller starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot as an FBI agent and two art thieves, respectively. However, the film finds a way to make a joke about Diesel.

The film’s premiere on Netflix comes just a few days after Diesel contacted Johnson on Instagram and requested him to return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Johnson has also addressed to the press about his newest jab at Diesel (don’t worry, there are no plot spoilers here).

In Red Notice, what is the Vin Diesel joke?

Johnson’s John Hartley is talking to Reynold’s Nolan Booth about one hour and 46 minutes into the film when the joke occurs. The following is the exchange: “Do you know what I think is amusing, Booth?” Hartley says. Reynolds: I’m Reynolds “Is there a tape of Vin Diesel auditioning for Cats? It is real.” Johnson was asked how these jokes found their way into his films during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena said: “They simply find a way to do it. These Vin Diesel jokes—which, by the way, play incredibly well with the audience, which is always a nice thing because it’s all about them – but people assume they come from me when they don’t…

“You’d be shocked how many individuals approach me with the statement, “I’ve got a terrific one!” I’ve got another hilarious Vin Diesel joke for you!’ It’s never not amusing.” Of course, Johnson fails to emphasize that he could very well refuse to include those gags in his film—after all, he is a producer on Red Notice.

He blames co-star Ryan Reynolds for the joke in another interview with Entertainment Tonight: “Ryan enjoys comedy, and I admire him for it…that was Ryan. That was his idea. He came up with a couple possibilities, and I thought that was the one. This is a condensed version of the information.