The Rock and Kevin Nash Put an End to the WWE Feud No One Knew About.

Even if they weren’t aware of the dispute in the first place, WWE fans will be relieved to see two wrestling icons bury the hatchet.

Kevin Nash and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson exchanged humbling comments on Twitter, where Nash expressed contrition for his behavior toward his wrestling adversary in 2002. Taking it in stride, Johnson assured Nash that the two had never had any bad blood.

Nash’s return to the WWE (previously WWF) franchise was highlighted by the event, which occurred during WrestleMania 18.

What Did Kevin Nash and The Rock Say on Twitter?

Nash, 62, opened the conversation between the two by sharing a gym selfie. At the Indiana Comic Con, he praised the “NWO Nation” (New World Order was his initial wrestling stable alongside Hulk Hogan) for their support. Nash then explained his gym exercise and thanked The Rock for “bringing out these bad ass kicks,” referring to the Under Armour shoes he was wearing. When Johnson saw the message, he expressed his admiration for the wrestling legend. He expressed himself as follows: “My brother, you are an inspiration. In fantastic condition!!! What the hell is going on here? Way to set the bar higher!” My brother, you are an inspiration. In fantastic condition!!! What the hell is going on?

Way to set the bar higher!

Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) on Twitter: 16th of October, 2021 Nash returned the comments even more forcefully when speaking about Johnson’s entire career. Nash stated: “I’ll follow your direction. Your work ethic is admirable. Most mortals would die from your filming schedule, but the promotion for your films is a grind. At the same time, you’re filming and promoting. Sorry for being such a jerk to you when I returned in 2002. I’m just trying to hold on to my spot.” During WrestleMania 18, The Rock was already a fan favorite as “The People’s Champion,” while Kevin Nash, Hollywood Hogan, and Scott Hall were all returning to the WWE company with New World Order. The Rock was involved in storylines and battles with the trio, but the feud appears to have escalated to the point that Nash felt compelled to apologize for his actions 19 years later.

Johnson is demonstrating that there are no difficulties or lingering hatred between them. This is a condensed version of the information.