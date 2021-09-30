The ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Finale Trailer Teases a ‘Barchie’ Kiss, and Fans Are Excited.

If the latest Riverdale trailer is to be believed, the next episode will be a delight for “Barchie” lovers.

After their plans to move in together fell through in the most recent episode of the hit CW drama, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) decided to take a break. And, because this is Riverdale, Archie appears to be planning to celebrate the break by kissing Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) once more.

The latest trailer for the Riverdale Season 5 finale, which premieres on The CW on October 6 and Netflix on October 7, features a Betty and Archie (or “Barchie” as shippers refer to them) kiss.

Indeed, it appears that both sides of “Varchie” (Veronica and Archie) will be moving on fast from one another, as we see Veronica hooking up with Reggie Mantle in the teaser (Charles Melton). In real life, the actors dated.

The season finale appears to be putting the people of Riverdale through some difficult times, and the only way anyone on Riverdale knows how to cope with stress is through passionate make-out sessions. Pop’s restaurant is engulfed in flames in the trailer, with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) trapped in the middle of the blazing structure after discussing her family curse. So, yet another usual Riverdale episode.

Fans were most pleased by the Betty/Archie kiss in the Riverdale trailer, out of all the exciting moments in the film. With a shot from the trailer labeled “BARCHIE IS BACK!!!,” the aptly named “Barchie Updates” Twitter account sparked the enthusiasm.

Other Riverdale fans were already making plans for the couple’s future based on this little kiss clip. “GONNA STAY IN RIVERDALE & RAISE CHILDREN TOGETHER!!! ” one wrote. ENDGAME CONDITIONS”

