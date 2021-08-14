The rising Delta Variant has resulted in a record number of child COVID hospitalizations in the United States.

As the Delta variety continues to drive a statewide surge of new infections, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached an all-time high in the United States.

As of Saturday, data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed that little over 1,900 children had been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Reuters. The number of hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus has risen sharply, notably in the South, according to the newest HHS data, which shows that the number of people aged 18 to 29, 30 to 39, and 40 to 49 who went to the hospital in the previous week also hit new highs.

Children account for about 2.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country. According to a New York Times tracker, more than 72,500 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country. This reflects an almost 75 percent increase in the last two weeks.

Every day, more than 128,000 new infections are reported in the United States. The states with the largest population increases are Florida, Texas, and California. Each day, more than 21,000 infections are recorded in Florida, while nearly 14,000 infections are reported in Texas and almost 12,000 in California.

Meanwhile, slightly over 60% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Both shots have been given to half of the population. None of the vaccines are approved for children under the age of 12, but the Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency permission for youngsters aged 12 and up.

“This isn’t COVID from last year. In a Saturday interview with CNN, Sally Goza, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said, “This one is worse, and our children will be the ones who will be most affected by it.”

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines that schools should compel students, instructors, and staff to wear masks once classes resume. However, several Republican governors have ignored the recommendation, even proposing legislation to prohibit schools from requiring students to wear masks.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is generally considered a presidential candidate in 2024, has faced substantial pushback for his efforts to prevent mask mandates in schools.