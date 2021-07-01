The Reunion of Princes William and Harry at the Diana Statue is Taking ‘Baby Steps’ to Heal the Rift, Experts Say

After reconnecting on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother Diana, royal analysts believe William and Harry are on the verge of repairing their strained relationship.

Before presenting the monument in Kensington Palace’s gardens on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday, the brothers joked and chatted for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s burial in April.

The gathering, according to royal experts Katie Nicholl, Ingrid Seward, and Robert Lacey, might be the first step toward thawing the frosty relationship between the brothers, which was exacerbated when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan left their roles as senior royals and traveled to California.

On True Royalty TV, Nicholl stated that the brothers’ joint remark about the statue was a positive start in the right way.

“[The sentence] was the ideal option since it indicates symmetry and unity,” Nicholl explained. “The truth is, Diana would be crushed if the brothers were to split up.

“’Whatever you do, stick together,’ she told those lads. They haven’t done so. They’ve gotten themselves unstuck. Today, though, I believe this statue signifies a glue that will begin to reattach them… It will take more than this to mend the rift, but this could be the beginning.”

“What could be a better beginning place than this?” Lacey agreed. They’re both there, after all, to pay honor to and reflect on their mother and all she represented.”

“Clearly, so much of the focus on today isn’t just about the monument, though of course we wanted to see it,” Nicholl said later in the show, referring to the attention paid to the brothers on Thursday. It is about the brothers, it is about the chemistry. It is about the interaction…

“Inevitably, today is going to prompt us and many other commentators around the world to speculate as to whether this is going to be the icebreaker. Is this what’s going to be the precursor to the brothers finally being able to sit down and sort things out?”

Nicholl added: “I think both of them looked relaxed, Harry particularly so. He’s clearly at ease. Does that mean. This is a brief summary.