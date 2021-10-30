The Return of ‘Dexter’ as Trinity Killer Will Be a ‘Hydrogen Bomb Going Off,’ According to John Lithgow.

In 2020, John Lithgow relished the opportunity to take it easy. “My wife and I spent the entire year in lockdown together, which is really unusual for us,” he recently told The Washington Newsday in an interview while promoting James Patterson’s Audible thriller, The Guilty. “I’m an actor, and she’s a professor, and our two careers have frequently separated us, so spending so much time together was amazing.” Lithgow pondered on one of his most well-known characters, Lord Farquaad, the ruler of Duloc from the 2001 movie Shrek, while working on a few projects from home. He stated, “It was a beautiful film; the screenplay was so good and sharp, and it appealed to very small kids and brainy adults.”

Shrek celebrated 20 this year, and Lithgow says it’s been exciting, if not surprising, to see the franchise’s popularity throughout the years. “I had no clue it was going to be such a great hit,” he added. “I was expecting it to be like a Saturday morning cartoon.” He noted how much the film altered people’s perceptions of animated films. “Shrek was a groundbreaking piece of animation. I didn’t recognize it at the time, but it was a game changer “he stated

Lithgow revealed that he recorded his role in the first film of the four-picture franchise “three or four years before the movie saw the light of day,” and that when he visited DreamWorks’ animation studio a year before its release, he was “totally blown away” by what had become of it. “I’d never seen anything like it before, and I believe that was the film’s effect when it was released,” he remarked.

He credits the story, the music, the script, and the characters for a significant part of the film’s popularity, but stated the way it all came together in the end was what made it truly special. “It was a miracle,” he added, “and a tremendous credit to its inventors.”

DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg was one of the film's early supporters, according to Lithgow, who changed the way Hollywood stars began donating their names and voices to animated characters—a job that had previously been done by others.