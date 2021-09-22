The rest of the world mocks baseball fans for being impressed by a barehanded catch.

Baseball fans have been mocked online after Jess Sánchez, a rookie outfielder for the Miami Marlins, made a barehanded catch.

During Monday night’s 8-7 Marlins triumph at loanDepot Park, Sánchez showed off his outstanding hand-eye coordination by catching a 272-foot hit out to right field from Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas.

Jess Sánchez gets a can of corn.

The grab was compared to one made by former San Francisco Giants outfielder Kevin Mitchell in April 1989 at Busch Stadium on an Ozzie Smith fly ball.

After Sports Illustrated released video of Sánchez’s seemingly effortless catch, along with Thomas’s astonished response and pitcher Jess Luzardo’s adorable tip of the hat to the rookie outfielder, the footage went viral on Twitter.

Major League Baseball first shared the video, which was labeled “Just casually catching a flyball with your barehand,” and it has now been viewed over 1.2 million times.

However, while baseball fans are awestruck by Sánchez’s achievements, it appears that the rest of the sports-watching world is less so.

Cricket fans were particularly harsh in their criticism.

“Love it when baseball gets all excited about what is basically the easiest catch you could pull off on the boundary of a cricket field,” said Peter Miller, a cricket journalist and broadcaster, who shared the video and wrote: “Love it when baseball gets all excited about what is basically the easiest catch you could pull off on the boundary of a cricket field.”

Another cricket writer and historian, Abhishek Mukherjee, also shared the footage, saying, “Catches done with bare hands.. being cheered.” “All right, then.”

Chris Wray, an English journalist, was also critical of the plaudits lavished on Sanchez for the catch.

“Poor Americans, they believe a normal rounders catch is extraordinary. I don’t even like cricket, but I know far worse occurs on a regular basis there,” he wrote. ”Then again, I feel the same way about Gridiron, knowing they’d never be able to play rugby.”

Spencer Morgan, Piers Morgan’s son, tweeted the video, commenting sarcastically, “Wow.” “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

