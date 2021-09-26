The ‘Responsibility to Tell the Whole ‘BMF’ Story’ of 50 Cent and How He Got Eminem Involved’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson With his new Starz show, BMF, Jackson continues his remarkable career shift into a prominent television creator.

BMF depicts the true narrative of the rise of the organized crime group Black Mafia Family, with a focus on Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the organisation’s founders. The BMF began in southwest Detroit in 1989 and by the 2000s had grown to be one of the country’s most powerful crime families, with a drug distribution network that stretched across the country and a hip hop music label that was utilized for money laundering.

This website spoke with 50 Cent on his role as executive producer and occasional director on BMF, which premieres on Starz on Sunday, September 26.

Keeping BMF as a member of the family

The narrative of the Black Mafia Family has been well-publicized in books, films, and hours of news coverage dedicated to the crimes committed by its members and their eventual capture.

50 Cent explained that he felt obliged to relate the BMF story since it was a welcome difference from his past televised appearances. “Coming off the popularity of a fictional narrative like Power, I feel that people will watch this with more intensity, knowing that it actually happened, that it’s a genuine story,” he told This website.

The Black Mafia Family’s ties to hip hop and music culture lend a new dimension to Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which 50 Cent acknowledges drew him in.

“Even with the success of his company on the street, Meech [Demetrius Flenory] was able to maintain his association with the culture’s most successful artists. I believe he was motivated by his love of music.”

BMF’s casting is reminiscent of the film Straight Outta Compton, since Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s real-life son Demetrius Flenory Jr. plays the character of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

The difference between O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Demetrius Jr., according to 50 Cent, is that the BMF star does not have an acting experience. “I don’t think anything like this will ever happen again.”

Thousands auditioned in Atlanta, casting agents scoured California, but in the end, 50 Cent decided to enroll “Lil Meech” in acting classes. “Moving. This is a condensed version of the information.