The removal of the Dave Chappelle special isn’t on the list of demands made by Netflix employees ahead of their walkout.

The Verge reported on Monday that Netflix’s trans employee resource group (ERG) presented the corporation with a list of requests ahead of its scheduled strike on Wednesday.

Though the employees want more trans-positive content on the streaming service and a bigger role for transgender people at the firm, eliminating Dave Chappelle’s controversial standup special The Closer was not on the list.

“We urge the corporation to take steps in the areas of content investment, employee relations and safety, and harm reduction,” the employees stated in a statement provided to The Verge.

Netflix fired a leader of the trans ERG who helped organize the scheduled virtual walkout on Friday, prompting the list of demands. The reason for the employee’s termination, who requested anonymity, has been a source of contention. Netflix has only stated that it was due to the release of sensitive information, while some have speculated that it was due to metrics given to Bloomberg on Chappelle’s specials on the streaming service, which include material that many consider to be transphobic.

Netflix should “implement actions in the areas of Content Investment, Employee Relations and Safety, and Harm Reduction, all of which are important to avoid future instances of platforming transphobia and hate speech,” according to the ERG.

In terms of funding, the organization requested the establishment of a fund dedicated to “particularly developing trans and non-binary talent.” The ERG also demanded that Netflix invest more in “trans and non-binary content” that is “equivalent to our overall expenditure in transphobic content, including marketing and promotion,” according to the ERG. They also urge that Netflix “invest in various trans creators across genres to develop both scripted and unscripted programs.” “[I]ncrease the ERG role in dialogues around potentially hurtful content and ensuring we have best in class regional support on complicated intersectional diversity issues,” according to the demands list. Netflix must also “employ trans and non-binary content executives” as well as “recruit trans persons, particularly BIPOC, for leadership roles in the firm.” “References/imagery to transphobic titles or talent inside the workplace, including but not limited to murals, posters, room names, and swag,” according to the list. Chappelle is never mentioned by name in the group. This is a condensed version of the information.