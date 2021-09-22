The Release Date and Products for Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Line Have Been Revealed.

Kylie Jenner has stated that her newest business venture will be baby and small child products.

Jenner, who is worth a billion dollars, already has a beauty empire thanks to her brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

She also recently announced the launch of Kylie Swim, her first solo swimsuit line.

So far, here’s everything we know about Kylie Baby:

What Is Kylie Baby, Exactly?

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, announced the launch on Instagram, writing: “I’m so pleased to present @kyliebaby to you guys.”

“When I became a mother, it was a dream of mine to create clean, safe, effective, and aware baby care.

