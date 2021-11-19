The Relationship Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Has Caused Confusion.

After being caught holding hands again, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to have confirmed their romance.

When they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster on Halloween, the reality TV personality, 41, and Saturday Night Live comic, 28, ignited dating speculations. Despite a barrage of jokes and memes on social media, neither acknowledged nor denied the possibility of a relationship.

On Thursday, though, Davidson shared an Instagram selfie of him and Kardashian at a party wearing matching clothing.

New images of the couple holding hands, taken in California on Wednesday, have been released by MailOnline. According to E! News, they are now officially dating after working together on SNL last month when Kardashian hosted the show.

Both parties have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Aficionados and pop culture fans are adoring the new celebrity couple as the fresh photographs travel on social media on Friday morning, with many expressing their surprise at the unexpected love match.

One tweet said, “Why does Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating feel like a malfunction in the actual reality?”

